Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kemper by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,020,000 after purchasing an additional 719,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after buying an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 225,685 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,937,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after buying an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.87. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

