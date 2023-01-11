Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $1.90 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares in the company, valued at $31,101,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $14,227,890.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,226 shares in the company, valued at $579,064,905.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 737,637 shares of company stock worth $50,031,153. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

