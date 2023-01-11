Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vontier by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 397,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 157,117 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 329,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.46 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

