Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,133 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $126.93 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $187.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

