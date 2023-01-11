Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,927 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

