Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 2,226 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 879.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 926,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

NYSE:BRO opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

