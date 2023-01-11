Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 392 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $286.93 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $547.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.09 and a 200-day moving average of $283.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

