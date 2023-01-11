Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,457 shares of company stock worth $603,765. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

