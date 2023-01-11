Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,958,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $285.48 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.38.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

