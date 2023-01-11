Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Avient by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of Avient stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.