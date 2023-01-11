Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 117 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNF. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in UniFirst by 3.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 199,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter worth $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 847,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $198.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.95. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,209 shares of company stock worth $782,240. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

