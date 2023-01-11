Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,410 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after purchasing an additional 613,036 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 27.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 210,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIG opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

