Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,006 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 292,538 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 951,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 125,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 124.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

