Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,265 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

National Vision Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EYE opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.48.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.