Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 26,109 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 3.3 %

JHG opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

