Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 293 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 645.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE:MTH opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

