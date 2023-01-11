Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 346 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM Industries Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

