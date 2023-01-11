Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 369 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.