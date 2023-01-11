Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 527 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 842.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 608,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 543,809 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.41.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

