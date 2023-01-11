Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,891 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 282,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.76. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.