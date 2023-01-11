Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

