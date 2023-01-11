Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Belden by 483.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 116.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

