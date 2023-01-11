The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Hershey by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

HSY stock opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

