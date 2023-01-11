Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 7.8%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.65. 164,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 987,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

