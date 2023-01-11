Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $118.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.