TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $916.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

