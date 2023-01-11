TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,432 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TuSimple by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TuSimple by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TuSimple by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TuSimple by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. Piper Sandler lowered TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

TuSimple Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of TSP opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.