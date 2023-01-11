Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,314 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $332,053. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

