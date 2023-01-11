Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Holdings Trimmed by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Upstart were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Upstart by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $838,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Upstart by 7.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 79,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,893 shares of company stock worth $480,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

