Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $177.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $219.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

