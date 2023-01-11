Versor Investments LP Acquires 12,758 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Codexis were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 11.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter worth $363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 43.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 70.9% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $382.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,215 shares of company stock worth $625,548 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

