Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.