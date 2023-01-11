Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 30,900 Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:KODK opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.41 and a beta of 4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter.

KODK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Eastman Kodak Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

