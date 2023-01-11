Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 365,311 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.57 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

