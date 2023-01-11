Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 30,500 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

LUMN opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.80.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

