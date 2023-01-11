Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
NYSE:CWK opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
