Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 119,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.34.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of 4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.59. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.48 and a 52 week high of 11.73.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.07. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. The company had revenue of 63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 62.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 192,680.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at 7,386,506.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 58,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at 2,494,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

