Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SmartRent by 1,907.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
SmartRent Stock Performance
Shares of SMRT opened at 2.97 on Wednesday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.03 and a 1 year high of 9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is 2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SMRT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.66.
SmartRent Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
