Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SmartRent by 1,907.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of SMRT opened at 2.97 on Wednesday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.03 and a 1 year high of 9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is 2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 62.30%. The company had revenue of 47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 44.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SMRT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.66.

SmartRent Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.