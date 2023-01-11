Versor Investments LP Has $200,000 Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parsons by 45.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth $20,520,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth $17,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of PSN opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

