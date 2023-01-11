Versor Investments LP Has $204,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $2,516,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,765 shares of company stock worth $2,944,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

