Versor Investments LP Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 122.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.