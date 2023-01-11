Versor Investments LP Invests $115,000 in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 2,770.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 131.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OSPN opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.83.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.