Versor Investments LP Invests $133,000 in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 263,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,006,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Insurance Stock Up 3.2 %

UVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of UVE opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $312.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -20.65%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

