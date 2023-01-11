Versor Investments LP Invests $168,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE FSM opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.