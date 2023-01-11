Versor Investments LP Invests $206,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,320 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of PROS by 729.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 75.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth $230,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

PROS Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PRO opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.