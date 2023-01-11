Versor Investments LP Invests $216,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

PK opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 344.83%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.