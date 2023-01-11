Versor Investments LP Invests $216,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $154.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $230.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

