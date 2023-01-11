Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Advantage by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Advantage by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Advantage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

FA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE FA opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

