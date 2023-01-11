Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,724 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.62. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 110,166 shares worth $1,555,696. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

