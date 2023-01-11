Versor Investments LP Lowers Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after buying an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,430,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGO opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

